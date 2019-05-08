Zimbabwe: Terror Armed Robbers' Gang Neutralised

TWO armed robbers, who are part of a gang of serial robbers, that terrorised and robbed people of cash as well as other valuables in Harare, appeared in court in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Bulawayo Magistrate, Franklin Mkwananzi advised Christopher Danda of 6034 Cowdray Park Bulawayo and Edward Ronald Chigwida of 199-20 Crescent, Glen View to apply to the High Court for bail.

The accused who were not represented, are facing five counts of armed robbery.

On the first count, the accused on 26 March, around 1930hrs and in the company of one Joseph Hazvinei, Terrence Nyakudyara and their accomplices who are still at large, proceeded to house number 7004 Cervstin Park, Tynwald South in Harare armed with firearms.

Upon arrival, the accused persons manhandled the complainant who was outside the house and ordered him to comply with their instructions.

While inside the house the accused fired a shot and injured a housemaid, Susan Mudzinganyama before stealing US$35, R13 000 and $2000 bond coins which was in a safe. The accused also took US$5 000 that was in the complainant's pocket. It is alleged they also stole cell phones, two gate remote controls and the car keys of Gold VW registration number ADT 8481.

"They loaded their loot in the vehicle but they could not go out with the vehicle as the complainant's neighbours had crowded the gate after hearing the gunshots.

"The accused persons took their loot and walked out of the gate firing shots in the air to scare away the mob before disappearing into the darkness," public prosecutor Mufaro Mageza told the court.

On 14 March this year, at around the 2000hrs the accused also descended on 2347 Fern road, Hatfield armed with firearms.

They approached the complainant who had just arrived at his residence driving his Toyata Prado VX registration number AEE 4024. As he embarked to open his manual gate, one of the accused persons fired a shot towards the complaint and shot him on his right middle finger.

After firing the shot, the accused person manhandled the complainant and force marched him into his house.

They then ordered the complainant's wife Sinikiwe Mangwende to open for them after identifying themselves as police officers and that they intended to search the house.

While inside the house, accused persons demanded cash from the complainant. They beat the complainant and threatened to kill him.

Using the same modus operandi, the accused also robbed three other houses.

Property and cash with a total value of US$65 800, R28 000 and RTGS$ 7358 was stolen. Police recovered property worth $35000.

The trio are expected to be back in court on May 20 2019.