Namibia: Nanso Supports Loans Over Grants for Students

THE Namibia National Student Organisation has strongly dismissed the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) decision to rule out the possibility of converting the loans it awards to students into grants.

Nanso president Ester Simon made the remarks at a press conference, which was aimed to update and provide clarity to students on the state of the organisation.

Simon said the recent pronouncement by the NSFAF leadership intends to blacklist unemployed graduates and students.

NSFAF's acting chief executive officer, Kennedy Kandume while interacting with student representative at the Nanso SRC and TRC forum on Friday said that the fund's current funding model is not sustainable, especially at a time when it is on the verge of becoming a full-fledged revolving fund.

"I don't foresee converting loans into grants. It is clear that we have to be a revolving fund," Kandume said.

The convention of the loan into grants was president Hage Geingob idea in 2015 when he called on government to move away from the study loans into grants something he said will help students to build wealth portfolios immediately instead of graduating into debts.

Simon noted that Nanso find the NSFAF argument to be counterproductive and uninformed.

She said the funding institution must be assisted by all stakeholders in order to find alternatives of remaining relevant and sustainable.

"No poor students must be harassed for having studied via NSFAF and therefore unable to return or repay huge debts. No student must be blacklisted. Instead NSFAF funding model must be transformed into a grants and scholarship system.

This is one of the reason that the entire Nanso leadership calls for free tertiary education, she noted.