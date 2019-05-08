Kenya: FKF Suspends Three Referees

Kenyan Premier League referees Joshua Achilla, Collins Opiyo and Hosea Omondi have been suspended by the Football Kenya Federation for poor decision making during selected league games this year.

The communication was made on Tuesday morning through a statement from the FKF Ad Hoc committee on the FKF's official website.

Omondi and Achila will be required to sit out three league rounds, while Opiyo will be off duty for four rounds of SPL matches.

"On two occasions, your decisions on offside have changed the result of matches.

"That, you made two crucial decisions which had an impact on the Gor Mahia FC v AFC Leopards FC match played on Feb 9, 2019, at the Kasarani Stadium

"That you denied Ulinzi Stars FC a goal through a wrong decision during the Sofapaka FC vs Ulinzi Stars FC match which changed the result of the match.

"Having admitted to the above offence, you are hereby suspended immediately for three rounds of Kenya Premier League calendar matches," a part of the statement sent to Achila and signed by FKF Secretary General Robert Muthomi read.

Achilla, an assistant referee, was reprimanded for two decisions he made in AFC Leopards' loss to Gor Mahia during the Mashemeji Derby played on February 9 at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani.