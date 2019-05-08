Tanzania: Magufuli Leads Mourners to Pay Last Respects to Fallen Mengi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuliwas among hundreds of mourners, who paid their last respect to the body of the late IPP group of companies Reginald Mengi at the Karimjee grounds on Tuesday 7, 2019.

Among high profile guests, who paid their last respects to MrMengi, who passed away on May, 2, 2019 in Dubai, were the Vice President SamiaSuluhu Hassan, various ministers, Members of Parliament, former top government officials, members of international missions and other celebrities.

During the requiem mass Pastor ManfordKijalo from Msasani Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania parish MrMengi has been an example leader to others.

"He believed in life of forgiveness, when you he knew he did wrong to anyone he repented. We should emulate him," said the pastor.

Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) Secretary General Dr Charles Kitima said MrMengi touchedlives of many Tanzanians through many ways.

"We have truly lost our true friend; he helped us in many ways," he said

