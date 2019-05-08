Tanzania: Cabinet Ministers Hail Mengi's Role in Industrial Policy

Dar es Salaam — Two cabinet ministers have hailed the contribution of the late executive chairman of the IPP Group of companies Reginald Mengi in implementing Tanzania's industrialization policy.

Mengi died last Wednesday in Dubai.

Speaking on Tuesday May 7 during a farewell ceremony of the late Mengi held in Dar es Salaam, Information, Culture, Arts and Sports minister Harrison Mwakyembe and the Foreign Affairs minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi narrated how the fallen mogul played key role in the country's investment policy.

Industrial sector;

Prof Kabudi said Mengi's contribution touched most of stakeholders in the country' "through his IPP group of companies and other businesses, he had invested in oil and gas sector, minerals, agricultural and health sectors."

According to him Mr Mengi created local employment opportunities while on the other hand he attracted foreign investments through partnerships with foreign countries.

Last year, Mr Mengi signed at ;east $10 million deal with a South Korean firm to establish a vehicle assembly plant in Dar es Salaam, to be called IPP Automobile Company Ltd.

He was also in the process of establishing a joint venture with an Indian physician Dr Nagesh Bhandari in a pharmaceutical industry, with M- Pharmatheutical Limited in Karege, Bagamoyo district coast region.

"His contribution to the development of industrial policy to make our nation a middle-income economy will forever be remembered. His life has taught us to venture into opportunities," he said.

He also served as the chairman of the confederation of Tanzania industries (CTI).

Communication, arts and sports;

Mengi chaired the Media Owners Association of Tanzania (MOAT). The minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Mwakyembe said Mengi was a true patriot because he believed in the success of everyone and provided chances for people to grow through his media outlets.

"He was also the guardian for our under seventeen (U-17) football team Serengeti boys, who didn't give up on them even after they failed in the Afcon Cup competitions," he said.

According to him, through his media, Mengi provided chances for artists in film, music and other cultural arts to showcase their talent and many have achieved goals through him.

"Before he died Mengi, called me and he said we have to discuss about our national team which is about to go to Egypt for competition. Now that he died, it pains me that we didn't have the chance to talk again," the minister spoke sadly.