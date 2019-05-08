Uganda: Early Birds Ntare in Hockey Semis

Mbale — Ntare School is aiming to scoop boys' hockey gold after it became the first team to make the semifinal stage at the Fresh Dairy Secondary School Ball Games yesterday.

The 2018 runners-up have enjoyed a comfortable journey thus far at Mbale Secondary School with three wins in as many games.

Yesterday, Ntare topped their four-team pool thanks to a 3-2 victory over Kings College Budo.

However, the Elias Kesige-tutored boys needed to come from 1-0 down to triumph thanks to skipper Matthias Akanyihayo who struck twice in a space of two minutes.

Midfielder Akanyihayo is enjoying a purple patch as he has scored a brace in every match so far.

He did so as Ntare beat Kawempe Muslim 3-0 as well as the 2-0 victory over Mbarara High School on Monday.

Now they are eyeing the final but the student in senior six who offers BCM/ICT believes it is not about him alone.

"We have team work and trust ourselves," a thrilled Akanyihayo told Daily Monitor. "And our coach is doing everything right. We also have great support from our patron John Baptist Ahimbisibwe." From the team that finished second last year after a round-robin phase, Ntare lost three key players Abbott Birungi, Davis Nahumuza and Wisdom Emmanuel who completed senior six.

But Birungi returned and is now assistant to Kesige. "We love the game at Ntare. So we have youngsters in senior 1 and 2 who have joined us. We want to go on and win the tournament unbeaten," added the lad who debuted at the Games in 2016.

Meanwhile, defending champions Kakungulu Memorial School are scoring for fun in the girls' category. They yesterday put 18 goals past Seeta High, akin to their win over Kings College Budo on Monday.

Nine teams are completing in the boys' class while 11 are for girls.

2018 WINNERS

BOYS

Gold: Kakungulu Memorial

Silver: Ntare School

Bronze: Sir Samuel Baker

GIRLS

Gold: Kakungulu Memorial

Silver: St. Mary's Namagunga

Bronze: Bweranyangi Girls

FEASSA GAMES - HOCKEY

Boys Results

Ntare 3-0 Kawempe

Ntare 3-2 KC Budo

Ntare 2-0 Mbarara HS

Kakungulu 5-0 St Charles

Kawempe M 2-0 Mbarara HS

Smack 20-0 Seeta HS

Girls Results

Kakungulu 18-0 Seeta HS

KC Budo 0-12 Old Kampala

Kakungulu 18-0 KC Budo

Namagunga 4-0 Gayaza HS

Old Kampala 8-0 Seeta HS

