Uganda: Copa - Classy Opening Ceremony

By George Katongole

Jinja — Football prospects paraded for a lively opening event of the Copa Coca-Cola Schools Cup yesterday at Kakindu Stadium.

Around 1,200 players seemed in high spirits and were keen to raise their banners high during the march past through Jinja Town streets.

A tempting selection of video games and a silent disco were offered freely to fans during the official opening ceremony, performed by the Commissioner of Physical Education in the Ministry of Education, Omara Apitta and Coca-Cola Brand Manager Miriam Limo. Limo said the aim is to help build dreams through football.

"For many youths, making it through life is via sports. Many work all their lives but Copa gives them a starting point and a reason to excel," she said. Running for the 27th year, Copa, she said, gives players a reason to grow up with hope of excelling.

"The Uganda Cranes team has greatly benefitted from this tournament since most of the players are go through Copa," she added.

One of the guests at the well-attended opening event was Patrick Ogwel, the acting General Secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS). He was a player with Comboni College before coaching the team later. Afterwards he officiated as a referee.

