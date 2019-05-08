8 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Swerve On Survé - R1 Million Donation Falls Foul of ANC Factional Strife

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Left: Sekunjalo Investment chief Iqbal Survé. Right: ANC flag.
analysis By Marianne Merten

On the eve of Election Day, the Western Cape ANC announced it would return a donation it had accepted just two days earlier from Iqbal Survé and his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings company. Sekunjalo has controversially benefited from Public Investment Corporation investments. This egg-on-face situation happened as factional interests compete on the campaign trail. In another twist, Survé hit back, fingering Deputy Finance Minister and PIC chairperson Mondli Gungubele as being behind the move.

Officially, Western Cape ANC officials and party elections chief Ebrahim Rasool had a chance to review the Sekunjalo donation only on Tuesday. The meeting decided against it and told ANC treasurer Maurencia Gillion to immediately return the donation.

"We had no time to do such an assessment or to consider how such a donation would be perceived, given the revelations made at the commission of inquiry regarding the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)," said acting ANC Western Cape chairperson Khaya Magaxa on Tuesday. This was a clear reference to the PIC inquiry into a series of questionable investment decisions by the government-owned asset manager, which controls some R2-trillion in government employees' pensions and social savings.

The PIC inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa instituted continues to probe a series of...

More on This

Surve Still Waiting for ANC to Pay Back the Money

Sekunjalo group head Iqbal Survé is waiting for the Western Cape ANC to return R1 million after an about-face in… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.