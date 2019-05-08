South Africa: Massmart - What Hayward's Resignation Really Says

analysis

Without economic growth, South Africa's retail sector will continue to tread water while cutting space and shedding jobs. Judge him, but there's no denying that Massmart's CEO held the reins at a very difficult time.

When Guy Hayward shifted seats from Massmart CFO into the CEO hot seat on June 1, 2014, the Massmart share was trading at R135.09. Hayward could not have foreseen that the coming years would be among the toughest faced by South African retailers -- after all, up until 2015 retail in South Africa had experienced fairly good growth, even post the financial crisis. However, when his resignation was announced on 6 May 2019, the share price, at R91, was 48% lower than it was five years previously.

At that time, in June 2014, the national elections had just been held where the ANC won with a reduced majority of 62.1%, down from 65.9% in the 2009 election. Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's final report on security upgrades to former president Jacob Zuma's private home, Nkandla, was causing a storm of controversy; the SABC was accused of censorship and the Secrecy Bill was making its tortured passage through Parliament. Since then economic growth has hovered between 0.2%...