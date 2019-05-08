Somalia: Somaliland's Lessons in Peace for Africa

analysis

Following a bitter civil war that saw the forces of Somali President Mohamed Siad Barre cruelly bomb and strip the capital of Hargeisa, the Somali National Movement booted out the occupiers and set about creating the conditions for stability in Somaliland which have endured for nearly three decades.

"A place that has made something out of virtually nothing" is how former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo describes the progress made by Somaliland.

His trip there this month was the first by an African president, current or past, since the territory re-declared its independence in 1991. In June 1960, Somaliland gained its independence from its colonial master Britain before making an ill-fated decision to join former Italian Somaliland five days later in a union that was envisaged ultimately to include French Somalia (now Djibouti), the Somali-dominated Ogaden region of Ethiopia (now Region 5) and a chunk of northern Kenya.

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, here pictured with Somaliland's President Muse Bihi Abdi, is the first African president, past or present, to visit Hargeisa. (Photo: Greg Mills)

