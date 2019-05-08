8 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Global Cannabis March - Cape Town 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Nicky Newman

As the law slowly starts to change, this year's Global Cannabis March in Cape Town called for an end to all arrests and for the right to free trade. March organiser Quanita Booley said: "It's vital that we include all South Africans in the cannabis economy, which has the potential to remedy many of the economic, social and medical problems facing South Africa today. It's not just about consumption any more. It's way broader and more exciting than that. The potential is endless." Nicky Newman was there to photograph it.

Demonstrators during the Global Cannabis March in Cape Town, South Africa, 4 May 2019. Photo: Nicky Newman Demonstrators during the Global Cannabis March in Cape Town, South Africa, 4 May 2019. Photo: Nicky Newman Demonstrators during the Global Cannabis March in Cape Town, South Africa, 4 May 2019. Photo: Nicky Newman Demonstrators during the Global Cannabis March in Cape Town, South Africa, 4 May 2019. Photo: Nicky Newman The Global Cannabis March in Cape Town, South Africa, 4 May 2019. Photo: Nicky Newman Demonstrators during the Global Cannabis March in Cape Town, South Africa, 4 May 2019. Photo: Nicky Newman Demonstrators during the Global Cannabis March in Cape Town, South...

South Africa

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go Vote

Millions of South Africans will on Wednesday go to the polls to elect our next national and provincial governments. If… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.