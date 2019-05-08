South Africa: Global Cannabis March - Cape Town 2019

analysis

As the law slowly starts to change, this year's Global Cannabis March in Cape Town called for an end to all arrests and for the right to free trade. March organiser Quanita Booley said: "It's vital that we include all South Africans in the cannabis economy, which has the potential to remedy many of the economic, social and medical problems facing South Africa today. It's not just about consumption any more. It's way broader and more exciting than that. The potential is endless." Nicky Newman was there to photograph it.

