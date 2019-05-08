Kenya Face Rivals Uganda in T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Kenya take on arch-rivals Uganda on Wednesday in their last Group 'B' match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Twenty20 World Cup Africa Regional qualifier at Old Hararians Cricket grounds in Harare.

Both teams have two points each and stand little chance of grabbing the sole slot reserved for Africa in the tournament. Namibia tops Group 'B' standings with four points. Namibia play Sierra Leone on Wednesday at Takashinga Sports Club.

Sierra Leone are yet to win a single point in the competition, and Namibia are overwhelming favourites to win the match.

Whoever wins the match between Kenya and Uganda will finish second to Namibia in Group 'B'.

Hosts Zimbabwe lead Group 'A' with four points, followed by Rwanda (two) and Nigeria (two). Both Mozambique and Tanzania are yet to collect points in the group. Zimbabwe has two more games in hand in the championship - against Rwanda and Nigeria.

The top two teams in both groups will fight it out on Sunday in the final.

The winner will represent Africa in the 2019 ICC Women's World Twenty global qualifiers to be hosted by Scotland in August.

During the final of 2017 ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup Africa Regional qualifiers in Windhoek, Uganda (100 for 7 in 20 overs) beat Zimbabwe (97 for 7 in 19.3 overs) by three wickets with three balls in hand in a thrilling match.

Uganda represented Africa in the 2018 global World Twenty20 qualifiers in the Netherlands that ran from July 7 to 14 last year. Uganda finished sixth in the tournament ahead of both the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands.

Bangladesh and Ireland were finalists, and both qualified for the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 held in the West Indies from November 9-24 last year.