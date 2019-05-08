8 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa's Mines Are Becoming Safer - 2019 Could Be a Banner Year If Current Trends Are Sustained

analysis By Ed Stoddard

Sibanye-Stillwater had a brief scare last week when 1,800 workers at its Thembelani platinum mine were briefly stuck underground after some rails that were being transported below surface fell down a shaft. Within a matter of hours, all the miners were hoisted safety to the surface. The incident, which was rare and resulted in no casualties, highlights an often-overlooked trend in South Africa's deep and dangerous mines -- fatalities and injuries have for the most part been falling. Mining in SA is becoming safer, but work still needs to be done to close the gap with other mining jurisdictions, such as Australia.

In 2016, 73 miners were killed working in South Africa's mining sector, or about 1.4 a week. That underscores the dangerous nature of the industry in South Africa, which is home to the world's deepest mines.

Operating in such a challenging geological setting is not for the faint of heart. In almost any given week someone is likely to die in the process of extracting gold, platinum, coal, iron ore or some other commodity. To find a more dangerous vocation one might have to become a drug dealer in a turf war.

Yet 2016 was a banner year...

