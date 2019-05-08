Botswana: Relay Teams to Compete in Yokohama

Gaborone — Botswana is sending a very strong 4x400m men's relay team to the IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019 scheduled for May 12-13.

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice president, Kenneth Kikwe said in an interview that they were very confident that they were sending a formidable team to Yokohama; a force to reckon with on the international stage.

He said most of the athletes were experienced and had what it takes to represent the country well. "I guess you have seen a lot of them in their individual events during the Gaborone International Meet and they were very hungry for success," he said.

Though most of the athletes who are part of the 4x400m men's team, were not in good shape, he said their experience would come in handy.

According to Kikwe, the 4x400m men comprise of, Lee Eppie, Isaac Makwala, Zibani Ngozi, Boitumelo Masilo, Onkabetse Nkobolo, Onneile Phokedi, Leungo Scotch and Baboloki Thebe.

He said the 4x100m team is made up of Thabiso Sekgopi, Thuto Masasa, Karabo Mothibi and Keene Motukisi.

He said they had dropped the women 4x400m team because some of its members had injuries, adding that they would rather assemble a very strong mixed 4x400m relay comprising Nijel Amos, Oarabile Babolayi, Christine Botlogetswe, Boitumelo Masilo, Leungo Matlhaku, Onkabetse Nkobolo, and Baboloki Thebe.

Meanwhile, in the last World Relays, which were held in Bahamas, Botswana 4x400m team won a silver medal in a time of 3:02.28.

United States of America finished on position one with 3:02.13 while Jamaica won a bronze medal with 3:02.86.

