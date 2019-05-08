Rwanda: 20km Race Bugesera Garners Momentum

Over 1000 participants are expected to partake in the 5th edition of 20km de Bugesera race come May 12, organizers have announced.

The athletics race is organized every year, since 2015, by Gasore Serge Foundation in partnership with Bugesera District.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, the chief organizer and founder of foundation, Gasore revealed that among others; the one-day event will be graced by the East Province Governor, Fred Mufulukye, Bugesera Mayor Richard Mutabazi, and officials from the ministries of sports and local government.

Themed 'Race to Restore', this year's race is divided into different distance categories to cater for different participants. There will be 20km, 8km and 3km categories as well as 40km of bicycle racing.

During the competition's fourth edition last year, Salome Nyirarukundo and Noel Hitimana put on stunning performances to clinch god medals in the men and women's categories, respectively.

The two middle and long-distance runners have since left the country, with Hitimana now based in Italy, while Nyirarukundo lives in Canada.