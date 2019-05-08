Rwanda: Kirehe Players Protest Over Salary Arrears

Players of struggling Azam Rwanda Premier League side Kirehe FC have declined to train again until their four-month unpaid salaries are cleared, Times Sport understands.

Prior to the team's match-day 26 fixture against Etincelles, which they lost 1-0 on Sunday, the players had warned the club management, in a letter, that they would stop training or playing any match if they are not paid full amount of their arrears.

Kirehe, who are battling relegation, are due to host Mukura on Friday, but players have threatened to boycott the match if nothing is changed.

It is reported that head coach Hamisi 'Kishi' Sogonya arrived at the club's training ground on Tuesday only to find that he was all alone, and no player had turned up for training.

According to the club's president, Christophe Munyangeri, the management are aware of the protests and are looking into how the problem can be fixed before Friday's home game.

With four games left, Sogonya's side are second-last on the 16-team table with 21 points, four better than bottom side Amagaju and six adrift of 14th-placed Gicumbi.

The bottom two teams will be relegated at the end of the 2018-19 topflight league season.