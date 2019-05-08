Namibia: Applications for Curatorship Bootcamp 2019 Open

The Goethe-Institut Namibia and National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) present the Curatorship Bootcamp 2019 - the first of its kind for both institutions - that is calling on visual art graduates, students and enthusiasts to submit applications for the five-day event from 20 to 24 May.

A curator takes care of content in a library, gallery or museum. He or she is a content specialist responsible for a collection of cultural heritage and its interpretation.

In contemporary art, the fluidity of the role is reflected in the diverse dynamics and structures of institutions around the world. Following the boom of cultural institutions in the late 20th century, the influence of a curator today can be phenomenal in the development of arts and culture.

Facilitated by internationally recognised curators from Namibia, South Africa and Nigeria, among them NAGN curatorial coordinator Ndeenda Shivute, founder and director of the Lagos Biennial Folakunle Oshun, and lead curator of the first Nigerian pavilion at the 57th Venice Biennale in 2017, Anderele Sonariwo, the bootcamp has a multidisciplinary approach and combines theory with practice through learning in the NAGN.

They will explore topics such as conceptualisation, exhibition design, art conservation, events management and marketing.

The bootcamp aims to provide and align theory with practical hands-on training within gallery settings. The goal is to deepen and increase participants' knowledge of curation, develop and widen the visibility of the visual arts sector in Namibia, and contribute to the development of arts in Africa.

The Curatorship Bootcamp includes site visits, tours of exhibition spaces, handling of collection objects/items and an introduction to the art of critical text reading and writing.

"Participants will experience the alignment of theory with practice within the gallery setting," said NAGN CEO Snobia Kaputu. She explained the goal is to increase the knowledge of students, graduates and arts enthusiasts to widen the visibility and relevance of visual arts in Namibia.

"We approach this project with the optimism of potentially identifying local curators for exhibitions in 2019/2020 at the Goethe-Institut Namibia and NAGN," said Goethe cultural programmes officer, Michelle Namases.

The bootcamp involves a very simple online registration via culture-windhoek@goethe.de. Applications close on 16 May. For more information, visit goethe.de/namibia.

- Goethe-Institut Namibia