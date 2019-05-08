6 May 2019

Nigeria: EFCC Explains Latest Probe On Saraki

Photo: Daily Trust
Senate president Bukola Saraki.
By Dennis Erezi

Nigeria's anti-graft agency Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Monday said the current probe on Nigeria Senate president Bukola Saraki was not in connection to his recent appointment as International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) ambassador.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the investigation into the Senate President's activities while he held sway as the governor of Kwara State started long before his nomination and emergence as IHRC ambassador," EFCC said in a statement.

Some Nigerian media outfits had last week reported that the EFCC launched a fresh probe to Saraki, who was former Kwara State governor, days after his appointment.

However, the EFCC said the reports were false as the probe on Saraki's earnings while he was governor between 2003 to 2011 predate his appointment.

"In fact, the Commission's letter to the Kwara State Government House which sought an inquest into Saraki's earnings as the state governor, from 2003 to 2011 was dated Friday, April 26, 2019, predating his announcement as IHRC ambassador at large which came on Sunday, April 28, 2019, with two clear days," EFCC said.

The anti-graft agency urged members of the public to disregard the false connect the writer sought to establish between Saraki's IHRC ambassadorial appointment and inquiries into his earnings as a state governor.

EFCC added that it will not be distracted from any quarters in its efforts to rid the country of corruption and corrupt elements.

