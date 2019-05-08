Namibia: Road Fund Administration Road Toll Initiative Irks Taxi Union

THE suggestion by the Road Fund Administration last month to consider road tolls as a revenue stream in future has received condemnation from one taxi union.

The RFA announced that it was considering introducing toll gates on Namibia's major roads through which it would widen its revenue base.

The Namibia Transport and Taxi Union (NTTU) expressed concern over the suggestion, stating that it would worsen the burden on the already struggling taxi drivers, vehicle owners and commuters.

Werner Januarie, the union's president, last Friday described the move as irresponsible, and called for more consultations on the matter with all relevant stakeholders, including the NTTU.

He added that road levies are a better option as they can be negotiated by the industry, as opposed to road tolls which are non-negotiable fees.

"We don't want to drive our people out of the industry. You are adding more to unemployment, and you are increasing the criminal element. How else will these people survive?" he asked.

Januarie said Namibia's industry and small population cannot be compared to that of South Africa, where the road toll system is in use.

RFA chief executive officer Ali Iipinge told The Namibian on Friday that although the national roads network has grown significantly, the institution's revenue base has not grown at the same pace.

"If we do nothing now, in 10 or 15 years when all these new roads have become old, your maintenance and rehabilitation costs are going to increase so much," he reasoned.

Iipinge said the institution needs to be prepared for such circumstances, and other alternatives must be explored and researched.

The chief executive said the issue in South Africa lies with their e-tolls and not their traditional toll gates, which might have scared Namibian road users about the idea of road tolls.

He added that if such measures are not taken, revenue will fall drastically, leading to the institution seeking government bailouts frequently.

Bad roads may also inconvenience taxi owners and drivers by reducing their income as they would need to service their vehicles more often, Iipinge stated.

"Let us avoid having bad roads by making sure that we don't tax one specific revenue stream, such as the fuel levy. Things have been working for us so far, but we cannot assume that things will work 10 or 20 years from now," he continued.

Iipinge noted that road tolls will likely be placed on roads with high traffic volumes and good quality roads as the user would be getting additional value.

By the end of the current financial year, a study on the feasibility of road tolls will be concluded, and stakeholders will be briefed on the outcome.

"It is not a new subject. Until such time that we do a conclusive study, we do not want to discuss issues without having data in place," he stressed.

Iipinge said if studies show that road tolls are not viable on Namibian national roads, the RFA will discontinue the notion, and look at other ways of earning revenue for road maintenance and rehabilitation.