Namibia: Esau Calls for Patience On Fishing Rights

FISHERIES minister Bernhard Esau has called for patience from thousands of fishing rights applicants who are yet to be informed on the status of their applications several months after tendering them.

Esau said the process of evaluating fishing rights applications is in 'second gear', although he noted that he was not certain whether the final list of beneficiaries will be ready by the end of this year.

He made these remarks on Sunday when asked by The Namibian on progress made in the process of selecting companies that will be fishing rights-holders.

The government introduced the fishing rights and quota system to empower Namibians by giving them licences to harvest fish from the Atlantic Ocean for close to nothing every year, but the scheme continues to be abused by some people.

The ministry announced last year that it had received 5 200 applications from companies which wanted to benefit from fishing rights. There was speculation that the process of selecting the companies was completed by January this year, but there was disagreement among top officials on who should be given the quotas.

Esau said there is a committee appointed by the ministry to evaluate the applications. He did not identify the members.

"It's a tedious process. We are done with the first phase of the evaluation process, but it is complicated," Esau said.

According to the minister, the second phase is now to evaluate the applications from companies which benefited from fishing rights in the last 20 years.

A company needs to be a rights holder to stand a chance of receiving fishing quotas which are awarded every year. There are several categories of fishing quota beneficiaries being considered as part of the government's drive to "empower" Namibians.

Esau said the process will see the awarding of fishing rights to new applicants, to companies which benefited during the last seven years, and the more established companies which have benefited from fishing quotas in the last 20 years.

The minister added that he did not want to push the committee evaluating the companies to rush because he has asked them to consider all key issues such as poverty alleviation, youth and women's empowerment, amongst others.

"We need to do proper due diligence. We are trying to finish the process by end of this year, but I cannot really say whether we can finish by then. We don't want to make mistakes," the minister said.

He added: "We should pinpoint why an applicant has not been selected, and not just issue a rejection letter".

Esau said the government is still issuing quotas while the process of selecting new rights holders is ongoing.

The fisheries minister said the state-owned National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) is still reciving fishing quotas.

"We are sustaining jobs in the sector through giving fishing quotas to Fishcor," the minister reiterated.

The Namibian reported last year that Fishcor had formed a questionable joint venture with an Angolan company.

Fischor also overpaid by N$50 million when it bought a factory at the coast for N$160 million in 2016.

Esau said the companies which received fishing rights in 2012 had several goals to meet to qualify for the next round.

This includes buying a vessel, and creating jobs for Namibians.

The minister added that another troubling trend was the constant infighting among holders who received fishing rights in 2012.

"There are people in the seven-year category who are still cheating others and using people's names for their own benefit," he stressed.

Esau said he was approached at the weekend by a fishing rights beneficiary, who complained of being cheated of income derived from fishing quotas.

The minister then expressed hope that the new rules and criteria will tackle the issue of infighting, the blot of proper corporate governance amongst fishing companies. The choice of who will benefit from quotas could be a test to the fisheries ministry which - under Esau - has faced allegations of dishing out fishing rights to his associates.

The minister insisted yesterday that the process will be transparent and fair.

There are concerns that the fishing quota beneficiaries are mostly well-heeled politicians, their families, and those close to power.

In some cases, communities and poor Namibians are used as fronts for companies to get fishing quotas, and then they are cheated out of benefits afterwards.

The government has been under pressure to stop dishing out fishing rights to well-connected companies, but to use the quotas to fund development projects.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila suggested during an interview with Nampa last year that the government was looking at the possibility of granting some fishing rights to regions instead of private companies.

She said the government was looking at "the best way that we can make these allocations so that they can support development in the regions, while on the other hand also ensuring that we promote the sustainability of corporate entities that are currently operating in these sectors, and are employing large numbers of people".

Esau has, however, reportedly been against this suggestion.

- shinovene@namibian.com.na or Twitter: @ShinOvene