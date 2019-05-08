Namibia: Boost for Mathematics Teaching Initiative

NAMIBIA'S annual national mathematics congress has been thrown a lifeline with the announcement of a three-year N$1 million sponsorship from Walvis Bay Salt Refiners.

The four-day congress, which started yesterday, was established in 2006 in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to improve the learning and teaching of mathematics in Namibian schools. Its 14th edition last year drew more than 300 primary and secondary school teachers from all 14 regions of the country.

Making the announcement at the opening ceremony, Walvis Bay Salt Refiners (WBSR) managing director Andre Snyman said he was convinced the congress was achieving its aim of raising the standard of mathematics education in Namibia.

"We know that the end-product is only as good as the quality of the teachers whom you have in the system. If we can lift their performance, we can have a wider impact," he noted.

Snyman said his company had been involved as a congress co-sponsor since its inception, but had seized the opportunity to take over as the main sponsor three years ago. "This programme is exceptional, and we want to see it continue for many more years. Making a solid commitment for the next three years will help us ensure its longevity," he added.

As WBSR's major corporate social responsibility project, he observed, the sponsorship met the company's criteria of focusing on the development of the Namibian child on a national basis, and was a good example of a successful partnership between the government and the private sector. Congress organiser Magret Courtney-Clarke said the education ministry supported teachers with transport and accommodation, but they relied on WBSR's sponsorship to run the congress.

This year's congress will focus on the teaching of the "demanding" new mathematics curriculum and its assessment practices, she said.

"Our aim is to create a platform where mathematics educators can meet, share information, discuss common concerns and especially learn about teaching and learning mathematics from other teachers and expert educators," said Courtney-Clarke.

She said over 3 500 teachers had attended the congress, with some returning every year.

"They are divided into junior and senior primary, and junior and senior secondary phases. Each group participates in workshops and practical exercises specifically aimed at the level they are teaching," she explained.

"Many schools send all their maths teachers to the congress, and they report positive change and improvement in their schools. We are also seeing an increasing number of teachers studying for post-graduate degrees" she added.

While the congress had previously relied on experts from South Africa, Courtney-Clarke said a number of competent Namibian educators were starting to run the programme.

"A very important aim of the congress is capacity-building - making our teachers competent and confident to deliver the foundations for a mathematically literate population. I think we are achieving that."