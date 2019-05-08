Namibia: Gobabeb's Small Garden Continues to Deliver

A SMALL garden at the Gobabeb Research and Training Centre might qualify as someone's passtime but the man in charge says it plays an important role in food provision as well as aiding in research.

Hendrik Adam told The Namibian at the centre recently that besides producing vegetables such as tomatoes, kale, green beans, onions, green salads, spinach, chillies and parsley, the garden also helps students establish which vegetables grow well in the desert environment.

"Our garden is doing well and we do not have a problem with water," said Adam, adding that some of the produce is used to feed students while some is sold to staff.

The garden, which was established in 2009 to encourage vegetable growing in the desert environment, is watered from boreholes.

The GRTC is located in the Namib Desert where the Topnaar people live. The introduction of this garden has led to some locals setting up their own gardens at home.

Staff members and research students work in the garden on a voluntary basis.