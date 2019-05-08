8 May 2019

South Africa: Several Protests Erupt in Durban On Election Day

By Kaveel Singh

Police in Durban were kept busy on election morning after several protests flared up.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the main protest started at 06:00 on Wednesday when a group of community members blocked the Ntuzuma access road near Nhlungwane.

"They blocked the road with burning tyres and stones, complaining of service delivery. Police were deployed to the area to monitor the situation."

Zwane said other protests were reported along the N2 near Umgababa and the Folweni/Umbumbulu road, but had been cleared.

He said there were also protests in the Reservoir Hills and Mayville areas.

"Police are currently monitoring the area."

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said officers also attended the protests and were monitoring the situation.

He said authorities were prepared for all eventualities.

"There were no arrests from the protests, but people did burn tyres and debris to block roads. Normally, we are kept busier towards the evening. You often get people drinking and creating confrontational situations. However, police are ready for all eventualities."

