Sudanese Doctors - '90 Killed in Sudan Revolution'

Sudan — The Sudanese Doctors Central Committee has issued a report placing the death toll during the Sudanese revolution, from December 19 until May 6 2019, at 90 people.

The causes of death range from bullet wounds to the chest and head, to suffocation caused by tear gas, to torture. The victims including men, women, and 11 minors.

According to the report, the number of dead among the armed forces amounts to seven, which happened during attempts to break the sit-in in front of the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces in Khartoum.