Sudan: Opposition to Use Single Communication Channel 'To Avoid Confusion'

Khartoum — The Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) have decided to make use of one channel of communication with the public. They apologised to the protesters for "confusing the political scene" through issuing conflicting data.

Yesterday, the various members of the coalition voiced different reactions to the proposals of the committee mediating between the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Change.

The mediation suggested the formation of a leadership council for Sudan, consisting of seven civilians and three military personnel and the establishment of a National Security and Defence Council, consisting of seven military and three civilians. The TMC has agreed to the proposals.

The AFC, representing the protesting Sudanese, stated they welcomed the mediation. They affirmed their "full adherence" to the Declaration of Freedom and Change that calls for a transitional civilian government.

The envoy of the AU Security and Peace Council to Sudan, Mohamed El Hasan Libat, said that the African Union encourages the ongoing consultations between the military council and the Alliance for Freedom and Change in order to achieve a transfer of power to a civilian government.

The AU official further pointed to the need to involve the parties from the peripheries of the country in the process of transition to the civil democratic rule.

The African Union has appointed Libat, from Mauritania, as an intermediary in the dialogue between the Military Council and the political opposition forces, led by the coalition of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, after giving a maximum of sixty days for the formation of a civil government.