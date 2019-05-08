Nigeria: UNIZIK Employs 221 Best Graduates

No fewer than 221 best graduating students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State were employed by the institution as lecturers in the last four years, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Joseph Ahaneku has said.

The Vice-Chancellor, who spoke yesterday during the presentation of certificates and prizes to the 2019 best graduating students of the institution, explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from 107 departments of the institution.

According to him, the decision to engage the best brains produced by the university was part of the promises he made on the assumption of office almost five years ago, expressing joy that he did not renege on it.

He said: "The University celebrates excellence in tandem with our motto. We have been able to harness and reward those that have excelled in their various disciplines in the last four years.

"We feel very excited when we celebrate those that distinguish themselves in their areas of specialties. We are happy that we did not allow them to roam the streets in search of a job when we have enough spaces to accommodate them here.

"We cannot diminish hard work and excellence. Instead, we promote and celebrate it. Yours is to work hard and ours is to market you to the world.

"In this 21st century, our ambition is for our university not to take the back seat in tandem with the dreams of our founding fathers. We, therefore, charge you to be good ambassadors as you explore and exploit opportunities which some of us missed. We have transferred the knowledge and skills and we are sure that you will not disappoint us."

He reminded the graduates that Nnamdi Azikiwe University remained one with a brand name and urged them to defend what was transferred to them during their sojourn in the institution.