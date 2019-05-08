7 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Lutheran Church Praises Decision of Sunday Holiday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Bishop Dr. Jonathan Hammad Koko, the head of the Lutheran National Church, has described as brave the decision of the Transitional Military Council on the blessed Sunday holiday for the Church schools.

He noted in a press statement, Monday, that they have exerted great efforts in previous periods through various appeals for the implementation of this decision, adding that the decision represents a real and realistic support for religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which is certainly a pride over the Sudan.

He indicated his limitless support to the TMC in contexts of the efforts exerted through national responsibility and participation in all the various issues, on top of which is the need to achieve comprehensive peace as a strategic objective in the country.

It's worth noting that the TMC has passed a resolution on Sunday to be adopt a weekly holiday for Christian schools in the country, instead of Saturday.

Sudan

One Year After Deportations, Sudanese Left in Niger See No Way Out

'The young men are leaving this place - this hell we're living in.' Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.