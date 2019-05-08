Sudan: Lutheran Church Praises Decision of Sunday Holiday

Khartoum — Bishop Dr. Jonathan Hammad Koko, the head of the Lutheran National Church, has described as brave the decision of the Transitional Military Council on the blessed Sunday holiday for the Church schools.

He noted in a press statement, Monday, that they have exerted great efforts in previous periods through various appeals for the implementation of this decision, adding that the decision represents a real and realistic support for religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which is certainly a pride over the Sudan.

He indicated his limitless support to the TMC in contexts of the efforts exerted through national responsibility and participation in all the various issues, on top of which is the need to achieve comprehensive peace as a strategic objective in the country.

It's worth noting that the TMC has passed a resolution on Sunday to be adopt a weekly holiday for Christian schools in the country, instead of Saturday.