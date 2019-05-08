Sudan: Governor of North Darfur Emphasizes Stability of Security Situations

Al- Fasher — The Acting Governor of North Darfur state, Maj. Gen. Malik al- Tayeb Khoujli, stressed that his government is implementing of the directives of the Transitional Military Council without histation, specially regarding the closure of the offices of the National Congress Party and its affiliates entities, the freezing of its assets at the level of the state and localities, and the restructuring of ministries and institutions. He indicated that first row of the leaders of the National Congress Party was removed from the executive apparatus in the state and work is being done to suspend the second row.

Khojali said in a press statement, Monday, at his office in the state government in Al-Fasher that the selection of general managers in the civil service is in accordance with the criterion of efficiency and degree without the dictation of any one.

He reiterated that the state is witnessing stability of the security situations, noting to the arrangements made to avoid what had happened in kotum and tawilla by saboteurs who do not belong to the revolutionary movement.

The Wali governor said that the problem of the current electricity cuts in El Fasher is due the generators inefficiency and not to the lack of fuel, announcing the arrival of new generators, which will be installed in two weeks to add eight megawatts, which will contribute to the maintenance and stability of electricity in the city.

On the efforts of his government to ease the burden of living on citizens, Khojali said that many steps have been taken to contact companies to provide commodities and strengthen the role of control through official organs and citizens in order not to allow manipulation of consumer goods that would affect people's lives.

He indicated concern over the voluntarily return and peaceful coexistence through the committees that were formed to follow-up the land files, and return sites to their owners according to the rule of law, he finally congratulated the state's citizens on the holy month of Ramadan.