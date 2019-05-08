7 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Governor of Kassala State Meets Delegation of Catholic Church in Khartoum

Kassala — The acting Wali (governor) of Kassala state, Maj. Gan. Mahmoud Babikir Hamad, met with delegation of the Catolic Churh in Khartoum led by Archbishop Michael Didi, who explained that his visit to the state comes for social communication, and to inspect the condition of the parish in the state of Kassala.

On his part, the state's Wali (governor) has welcomed the delegation of the Church, pointing to the peaceful and societal coexistence that permeates all the components of the state.

He stressed the importance of revealing the all relligions message for the spirit of tolerance, peace and affection among the Sudanese people, indicating the importance of the stage the country is passing which demands the spirit of determination and unity for the homeland and the citizen.

