Sudan: Transitional Military Council Relieves Number of Officials

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abduil-Fattah A-Burhan has issued decisions relieving the Secretary General of the Zakat Chamber, Mohamed Abdul-Rahman Mohamed Mukhtar, the Commissioner General for Social Security and Alleviation of Poverty, Dr. Fatima Ahmed Fadl-Mula, the Commissioner General for Human Rights, Iman Fathal-Rahman, and General Director of the National Fund for Health Insurance, Dr. Tilal Al-Fadil Mahdi Al-Tahir.

The Decisions issued decisions appointing Mohamed Babiker Ibrahim, as the Secretary General of the Zakat Chamber, Saif-Eddin Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Ahmed as the Commissioner General for the Commission for Social Security and Poverty Alleviation, Houriya Ismail Abdul-Muhsin a Commissioner General for Human Rights and Bashir Mohamed Al-Mahi as the General Director of the National Fund for Health Insurance.