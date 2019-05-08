Liberia: President Reaches Out to Liberian Senate On Range of National Issues

Monrovia — The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has continued to widen his national consultation efforts, with the latest being hours of visit with the Liberian Senate where he and the House Elders dialogued on a range of national issues.

The Liberian leader has since the last two weeks stepped up national stakeholders' conversation to discuss prevailing political, social and economic developments in the country.

During the Tuesday, May 7, 2019 meeting, President Weah faced off with the Senate and took a couple of critical suggestions from Senators bordering national security, peace and reconciliation and the economy.

Dr. Weah briefed the Senate on the current state of affairs in the country and frantic efforts his government is making to improve the lives of Liberians and maintain national peace and security.

Some senators, during the meeting, called on the President to organize a National Dialogue and a meeting with organizers of the pending June 7 protest.

The President's meeting with the Senate also highlighted reports on the alleged L$16 billion, US$25 million intended to mop up excess Liberian dollars from the market as well as the United Nation's recent concerns over delayed reports on projects implemented by the Executive Branch.

The Liberian Leader however told the Senate that the case involving culprits of the L$16b would resume during the May term of Court while the report from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) reference the US$25m to mop up excess Liberian dollars from the market is due soon.

Regarding suggested meeting with the organizers of the June 7 protest, President Weah reiterated his commitment to meeting any group of Liberians who may have concerns and issues about how the country is being run.

He consented to meet the organizers before the reported date.

The Liberian Leader acknowledged that national dialogue is key to ensuring the successful implementation of his government's Pro-Poor Agenda and sustaining peace of the country.

He also used the meeting to assure the Senate that the concerns from the United Nations on Government reports are being taken care of with the necessary measures to correct the problem.

President Weah also promised to continue to strengthen the security apparatuses and keep the country stable.