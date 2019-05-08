South Africa: Nobody's Business - Babes Wodumo Reconciles With 'Abusive Boyfriend'

Popular South African singer, Babes Wodumo, has sparked outrage and disapproval from fans following her reconciliation with her abusive boyfriend, DJ Mampintsha.

It would be recalled that earlier this year, the songstress had exposed DJ Mampintsha on Instagram Live as being abusive when he was caught on tape hitting her.

The video sparked widespread rage as fans called for his arrest and prosecution while urging her to press charges against him. However, in a turn of events, Wodumo has not only reconciled with him but also announced they have a song together.

Wodumo dre further criticism by also making light of her abuse when she joked about how he beat her while she was on IG live in March 2019.

An upset fan called out the star for being a bad role model to not only her fans but also making a mockery of victims of domestic violence especially when one considers the high rate of violence against women in South Africa. The aggrieved fan took to her page and called her out for her inconsistent actions. The fan wrote,

"In a country and world with such a high rate of gender-based violence, you are using your platform as a disservice for all the young women and elder victims of abuse.

As a public figure, you have the responsibility as a role model. You are doing no Justice to the calls you sent out earlier this year - calls many responded to and were triggered by. What you have done is confusing and mocks many people who supported you as a victim of abuse."

Reacting to the criticism, Woduma fired back at the follower and asked her to mind her own business and stay out of the private business of two people. Writing her in native Zulu language, Wodumo said,

"Ey sis naka izindaba zakho... uphume ezindabeni zabant ababili... "

There have been several reported cases of women losing their lives to violent boyfriends or former partners in South Africa.