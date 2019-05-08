Sudan: RSF - 'Weapons, Explosives Seized From Khartoum Home

Khartoum — Members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main government militia, claim to have seized a quantity of modern weapons and improvised explosive belts during a raid on a house in El Taif in eastern Khartoum yesterday.

Lt Col Gedo Abdelrahman said in a press statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Monday that the troops also seized sniper rifles, automatic machine guns, explosive belts, grenades explosives, satellite phones, modern communication devices, and special devices for remote detonation.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are under the command of Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan (aka Hemeti), deputy-head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and effective Vice-President of Sudan.

South Darfur NCP leaders arrested

The security authorities of South Darfur have arrested leading members of the deposed and imprisoned President Al Bashir's National Congress Party (NCP) in the state.

Saleh Abdeljabbar, former speaker of the Legislative Council, Dr Nur Jabir, head of the NCP in the state, and Hamid Jamil, coordinator of the Popular Committees in Nyala North, were the first to be detained.

SUNA quoted official sources in Nyala as saying that the crackdown is still underway against a number of old regime figures in South Darfur.