Sudan: Red Sea Governor Criticised for Not Accepting Memo

Port Sudan — The Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) in Sudan's Red Sea state have expressed their dissatisfaction with the refusal of the acting state governor to accept the memorandum they submitted on Sunday.

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, a march started in the centre of Port Sudan, heading to the Red Sea state government, with the idea of handing a memorandum containing their complaints to acting Governor Maj Gen Esameldin Elfarraj, however, a military force intercepted the march and prevented it from continuing to the government offices.

Journalist Amin Sinada told Radio Dabanga that acting state governor Maj Gen Esameldin Elfarraj did not come to the sit-in to receive the memorandum as agreed with the demonstrators, considering that the move confirms the validity of the accusations by the AFC of him being an extension of the deep state and the former regime.

Sinada pointed that the absence of the governor caused "uncomfortable and suspicious feelings among the people of what the authorities of the state think".

Yet, he lauded the presence of huge numbers of protesters at the sit-in in front of the 101st Infantry Division and their insistence to stay until the fulfilment of all their demands.

Also on Monday, a number of people in Port Sudan protested in front of the office of the director of land in the state and called for his immediate dismissal, prompting the acting governor to arrive to the scene.

Journalist Amin Sinada reported that the protesters demanded the immediate dismissal of the director of the land because of his corruption, waste of land in the state and his loyalty to the former regime.