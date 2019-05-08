South Africa: Almost 10 Percent of Voting Stations Didn't Open At 07h00

Photo: HelenOnline/Wikimedia Commons

Voting day in the 2014 general election, Paradyskloof, Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Despite reports of its preparedness for the 2019 general elections, by 08:00 on Wednesday, some Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) voting stations had still not been opened.

The IEC tweeted that less than 10% of its 22 924 voting stations were still being opened by 08:00 on Wednesday morning.

Voting stations are meant to be prepared and opened from 07:00 to 21:00. But some Twitter users expressed their disdain at the IEC's lack of organisation.

The IEC apologised, saying its staff was "working hard to ensure service asap".

On Tuesday, the IEC said it was all systems go for the historic polls.

The commission held a briefing on Tuesday afternoon on the second and final day of special voting.

The IEC's Sy Mamabolo was quoted as saying that they were ready.

"Our 22 924 voting stations are all ready to open at 07:00 tomorrow to welcome South Africa's 26.7 million voters to have their say."

He had said the two days of special voting had helped the commission fix glitches ahead of the polls.

There have been several protests throughout the country and at least seven are in Durban alone. Police have, however, attended most scenes which have been brought under control.

Source: News24