Ghana: EPCG Inducts New Presbyter Executive

Ho-Kpodzi — THE induction service for the new Presbyter Executive of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), Presbyter Charles Sitsofe Sakyi was held at the Dela Cathedral, Ho-Kpodzi on Sunday.

This comes four days after the death of the sitting Presbyter Executive, Presbyter J. Dzordzordzi.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the EPCG, Rt. Rev Dr S.S. Agidi, defied pains from a recent surgical procedure and performed the induction rites from a wheelchair.

He urged Presbyter Sakyi to work diligently and serve the church with the same zeal and enthusiasm he was known for as a presbyter.

Presbyter Charles Sakyi holds a Bsc. Hons Degree in Development Planning from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

He also holds an M.A. Degree in Development Studies from the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS) in The Hague, Netherlands, in addition to a MSc. Degree in Urban Management and Development, from the Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies, Erasmus University, Rotterdam, Netherlands among other laurels.

Presbyter Sakyi, a lay preacher, is the founding father of the National Union of E.P. Church Ghana Israel Groups (NUEPIG).

In a sermon on 'Christ Our Salvation,' Rev Dr Lt Col (rtd) B D K Agbeko said that Jesus did not promise his followers a storm-free life.

However, "he gave the assurance that he would be with us always", the preacher said.

Therefore, it was up to Christians to involve Christ in their daily experience, Rev Agbeko entreated.

The induction was attended by a large number of the church groups from various parts of the country and traditional authorities from Ziavi, Anfoeta and other parts of the Volta Region.