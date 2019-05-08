Ghana: Taxi Driver Jailed for Indecent Assault, Causing Harm

Ho — THE Ho Circuit Court on Monday jailed a taxi driver, Attah Nutsomi to eight months imprisonment for inserting his fingers into the private parts of two sisters, aged nine and 10 on several occasions.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and causing harm.

The court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dikro Ofori heard that Nutsomi, 34, a married father of five, broke the hymen of two girls as a result of the nasty ordeals he often subjected them to.

Sergeant Clever Ayayee, who represented the republic, told the court that the accused first lured the girls into his taxi which was parked at home in the evening and carried out the indecent acts on them, sometime in November last year.

Then on January 29, this year at about 7pm he again invited the girls into his taxi which was parked in house and asked them to take off their pants, and the girls obliged.

Nutsomi then sat between them on the back seat and inserted his fingers into their private parts, one after the other.

After molesting them, the prosecution said that the accused gave the older girl 20 Pesewas and the younger 10 Pesewas, and then warned them never to tell anyone about what he did to them.

The guardian of the girls, who was a co-tenant of Nutsomi, was in the bathroom at the time, the prosecution added.

The court heard that the next day, the older girl could not walk properly.

Subsequently, her guardian engaged the service of neighbour to interrogate her and she spilt the bean.

The younger girl also corroborated the story and said that the cabbie on several occasions inserted his fingers into their private parts.

A report was then made to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), leading to the arrest of Nutsomi.

The prosecution said that Nutsomi admitted the offence in his caution statement to the police.

The victims were examined medically and extracts of the medical report on each of the girls stated in part that, "few abrasions were seen the labia minora, hymen broke".

After he was sentenced, Nutsomi, surrounded by his family members, bowed his head to avoid the media cameras, as he was escorted to jail.