Ghana: Academy of Muslim Professionals Begin Ramadan Lectures

The Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP) on Sunday commenced in Accra the 21st edition of M.A Mujahid Annual Ramadan public lectures to sensitise and conscientise the Ghanaian public on issues affecting the Muslim community in the country.

The M.A Mujahid Annual Ramadan lecture on the theme: "Exploring the changing effect of the fast of Ramadan for sustainable development" is being organised every Sunday in the Month of the Ramadan, under different topics.

Ramadan fasting, during which Muslims abstain from all earthly desires from dawn to dusk, is observed by Muslims worldwide in the ninth month of the Muslim lunar calendar, and is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Dr Umar Alhassan Sallau, United States of America- based medical practitioner speaking on the topic, "Quran and contemporary alternative medicine" noted that the M.A Mujahid lectures had made a significant impact particularly on the Muslim Communities and the nation at large.

He said that the M.A Mujahid lectures for the past years, had created an advocacy platform for issues which needed urgent attention and rectification in the country.

"It's an advocacy forum for issues ranging from leadership, health, education, youth, moral re-armament, corruption, wealth creation," Dr Sallau said.

He also touched on the bad eating habits and the health implications and advised Muslims to ensure safe eating and fasting for a healthy lifestyle during and after the Ramadan.

According to Dr Sallau, Muslims communities across the country needed to be aware of their diet and the ability to control it to prevent diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke and other related diseases.

For his part, Mr Jamiu Shewu, the former President of GAMP who chaired the function said that GAMP was mandated to make several efforts and sacrifices to empower Muslim youths socially, morally, intellectually and also promote humanitarian services, to achieve a successful Ramadan every year.

He said it was important for Muslims to check their diet in order to be of good health and condition to observe the Ramadan.