Ghana: Make Christian Religion Attractive - Reverend Louis

The Academic Dean of Catholic Institute of Business and Technology, Reverend Father John Louis, has charged Christians to make the religion attractive to non-believers.

He said the lifestyles of some Christians had made Christianity unattractive, hence, the call for leadership of the Christian fraternity to sanitise the religion.

"Christians must be disciplined in all endeavour, we must be decent in communication, dressing, and love for one another and put the teachings of Christ into practice," he said.

Reverend Father Louis said this last Friday at the Knight of St. John International and Ladies Auxiliary (KSJI) 7th Biennial West Africa Summit in Accra.

The summit which was held on the theme: "KSJI, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: A Beacon for the Catholic Church" was aimed at promoting a more generous and filial respect for the spiritual authority of the Catholic Church.

Reverend Father Louis said the church should put more efforts in evangelism training and outreach activities to become the beacon of hope for unbelievers.

"To become the 'beacon of hope' means that the church should become a promise of hope to the religion and a source of inspiration or encouragement.

"In this regard, KSJI should go beyond the comfort zone of beginning its membership drive from persons who are already Catholic. They should design and implement strategies aimed at evangelising unbelievers," he said.

Reverend Father Louis said the early Christians were those who devoted themselves to the teachings of the apostles and charged Christians to be interested in the teachings or eager to learn.

He called for collaboration between churches to strengthen and enhance evangelism in communities of unbelievers and charged the church to also seek appropriate insurance scheme for members, especially the needy members.

The President of Ladies Auxiliary Ghana, Noble Sister Faustina Gadzekpo, said the summit would enable members rededicate themselves as a living witness for Christ.

He pledged their commitments in supporting the underprivileged in societies and promote the Christian doctrine in remote areas.