Ghana: Three NDC Murder Suspects Remanded Again

Kumasi — The three persons, who are standing trial in connection with the shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) office in Kumasi, were yesterday remanded into prison custody again by a Kumasi district court for two weeks.

Dauda Ibrahim also known as Wayo, 40, Abdul Ganiyu (Petit), 37, and Agyin Samuel (Rock), 32, would appear on Tuesday, May 21.

The prosecutor, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Okyere Darko, told the court presided over by Mr Mohammed Abass not to grant them bail, because they could interfere with investigations, as other suspects are still on the run. Mr Evans Amankwah, counsel for the accused was not in court yesterday.

The three, who have been provisionally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, have been in prison custody for almost three months, after they turned themselves in to the Ashanti Regional Police Command on February 25, 2019.

The shooting incident which took place on February 18 this year led to the killing of one Abdul Wasiu, a task force member of the NDC, and caused serious injury of another who was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The shooting incident at the party's office at Amakom, Kumasi took place during a meeting, ahead of the party's flagbearership elections earlier this year.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party's General Secretary, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman among others, were caught in the crossfire, but they escaped unhurt.

A former Chief Executive of the Ejisu-Juaben municipality, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, had his vehicle damaged during the melee.

The police have also questioned Mr Yamoah Ponkoh and Mr Yamin, two top members of the party in connection with the shooting.