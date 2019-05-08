Ghana: ﻿NIA Staff Busted for Aiding Nigeriens to Obtain Ghana Cards

A staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) who attempted to register two Nigeriens to obtain Ghana cards has been arrested by the Abossey Okai Police in Accra.

Timothy Wuni, 26, a Data Input Officer of the NIA at Abossey Okai Central Mosque registration centre was reported to have taken GH¢60 from a former staff to assist in the registration of Alhassan Abdul Samed and Abubakar Ruali.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on May 6, this year during the registration exercise, Wuni was spotted by his supervisor (name withheld trying to enter onto the NIA system, the names of Samed and Ruali, suspected to be Nigeriens.

She said upon interrogation the two applicants bolted, but Wuni was apprehended.

DSP Tenge said during interrogation, Wuni stated that one Moro, a former staff offered him GH¢60 and referred the applicants to him to assist in their registration of the Ghana cards for them.

She said two separate filled national identification forms with particulars of the Nigeriens were currently with police.

DSP Tenge said the police have mounted a search for the Nigeriens, adding that investigations into the case were ongoing.

She said the Wuni would soon be arraigned.

DSP Tenge called on the public to alert the police of any suspicious move during the ongoing registration.

It would be recalled that the Ghanaian Times in the April 26 issue reported that the NIA was targeting to register 85 per cent of citizens aged 15 years and above from April 29 to March 31 next year as it rolls out its mass registration exercise of the Ghana Card.

Under the laws of Ghana, foreigners are not to obtain the cards.