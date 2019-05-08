Nigeria: Insecurity - We're Helpless, Police Chief Cries Out to Senate

With shortage of funds, inadequate equipment and personnel, there is little or nothing the police can do to curb the rising waves of insecurity in the country, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, told senators, yesterday.

The IGP, who was drilled for two and a half hours on the security situation in the country, told the lawmakers at a closed door session that the major problems confronting the Police Force were shortage of funds, men and material required to carry out the job.

According to him, if these are available, insecurity would be nipped in the bud.

The police boss spoke on a day the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, said its troops in Zamfara State killed 20 bandits and destroyed the camp of a major kingpin, identified as Alhaji Lawal.

This came as the Federal Government also, yesterday, inaugurated an Inter-Agency Committee on strengthening internal security and developing a framework for community policing in country.

The IGP entered the hallowed Chamber at 11.25am, and soon after, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, called on the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor, to clear the gallery for the closed door session with the senators on the security situation in the country.

The meeting was designed to enable the Acting IGP brief the Senate on how to nip in the bud, the raging state of insecurity in virtually all parts of the country.

The senators also wanted to know what was responsible for the inability of security agencies, especially the police to end the menace.

Worried by the level of banditry and increasing cases of kidnapping across the country, the Senate had last week summoned the acting IGP to appear before it at plenary yesterday.

The Senate took the decision when it condemned in very strong terms, the gruesome killing of a 29-year-old Briton, Faye Mooney and another Nigerian and the abduction of three others on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion entitled, "Senseless killing of a Briton and the abduction of three others in a Holiday Resort in Kaduna State by Armed Bandits" sponsored by Senator Shehu Sani, PRP, Kaduna Central.

The motion was co- sponsored by Senator Joshua Dariye who is presently in Prison and 108 Senators.

Speaking with Journalists after the meeting, the IGP, assured that the Police was reviewing its strategies to mitigate the security challenges in the country.

According to him, the Senate agreed to support the police in all areas to do its job, adding that "policing is dynamic as ultimatum cannot be given on tackling of any crime."

The IGP said: "We discussed the issue of insecurity within the country and we have expanded a lot of strategies that we put in place that are working. And we have reviewed the strategies in order to mitigate some of the challenges that emerged. Again, they have appreciated what we presented and also gave suggestions on how to enhance the strategies that we are deploying.

"They have agreed to support us in every aspect, every area that we need in order to do our job to make the country safe. Policing is dynamic and you cannot give ultimatum to deal with a crime.

"The number of personnel we have can never be enough and the government is doing its best and every year, we are recruiting more policemen. This year we have about 10,000 again to recruit. At least, the number is growing. Very soon we will meet up with the required number that is needed for us to deploy to fight crime very effectively."

Panel will investigate rape of sex workers by policemen

On the alleged rape of some arrested sex workers by policemen, the acting IGP said the force would set up a panel to investigate and anybody caught and proven to have done anything to do with that, would face the full wrath of the law.

We'll assist police - Saraki

Speaking at the plenary after the closed door session, Senate President Saraki said that they deliberated on banditry, robbery, terrorists' activities and other security challenges in the country.

Saraki appreciated the Police efforts at ameliorating the situation and challenges of insecurity, disclosing that the IGP promised to address areas that have to do with discipline of officers that have been found wanting.

According to him, Adamu assured that efforts would be made on the problem of insecurity, especially with regard to the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and also on the area of intelligence.

The Senate assured of its commitment towards addressing the issues of insecurity, adding that as lawmakers, they were prepared to give adequate funding required to make the Police combat insecurity.

Before the Acting IGP's encounter with the Senate, Senator Babajide Omoworare (APC Osun East), had through order 43 of the Senate rules, commended the Police for rescuing the abducted OAU Professor. He said he brought the good news to the Senate as a strong indication that the Police and other security agencies are rising up to the challenge.

NAF kills 20 bandits in Zamfara, destroys kingpin's camp

Meanwhile, the NAF said its troops in Zamfara State killed 20 bandits and destroyed the camp of a major kingpin, identified as Alhaji Lawal, in a dawn attack executed on April 26, 2019, according to a statement, Tuesday, by its Spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

The statement read in full: "The Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Diran Mikiya has recorded a major success against armed bandits in Zamfara State by destroying the camp of a major kingpin, Alhaji Lawal, and neutralizing up to 20 of his fighters near Rugu Forest in Zamfara State.

"This was accomplished in a dawn attack executed on April 26, 2019 after credible intelligence indicated that the notorious kingpin was camped, along with dozens of his fighters, at a settlement about 4 Km West of Rugu Forest, where he keeps his logistics supplies, coordinates operations and launches attacks against security forces as well as innocent civilians.

"Consequently, following detailed confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, the ATF dispatched one Alpha Jet and an attack helicopter to strike the camp.

"The Alpha Jet strikes recorded direct hits on the camp destroying the armed bandits' structures, fuel storage containers, arms, explosives and other logistics supplies, which were seen engulfed in flames.

"The attack helicopter carried out mop-up attacks on the target. No fewer than 20 armed bandits were neutralized in the air strikes. The attached video clip, now declassified, shows parts of the attack which may be viewed by the general public.

"The NAF, working in consonance with surface forces and other security agencies, will sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the Northwest of the country."

FG inaugurates C'ttee on Internal Security, Community Policing

Inaugurating an Inter-Agency Committee on Strengthening Internal Security and developing a Framework for Community Policing in Nigeria, in Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had tasked the Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Kuru, to undertake a study on the rising insecurity in the country.

According to him, the theme of the study was "Strengthening Policing in Nigeria: Policing Options and Strategies", while the scope of the study focused on ways of invigorating the internal security system and it covered the period from 1999 to 2018.

"This period was chosen primarily because the country witnessed unprecedented upsurge in crime and criminality. Accordingly, the Course participants analyzed various works of notable international and domestic scholars relating to the theme. Additionally, they embarked on study tours of some states within the country, some selected African countries and a few others outside the African continent", he stated.

Vanguard gathered that the Report noted some factors militating against a comprehensive internal security framework and community policing in Nigeria, especially when compared to other countries. "Some of the problems highlighted include, poor policy linkages, multiplicity and poor implementation of policies, centralized control of the Nigeria Police Force, weak monitoring and Evaluation Mechanisms, poor application of technology and Innovation, absence of integrated database to aid internal security management, poor budgetary allocation to the security sector as well as lack of confidence and trust in the country's security agencies by the Nigerian public", said Mustapha.

Given the size of the Report and the array of the recommendations therein, Mustapha said it became expedient to study the Report in order to properly advise Government on the recommendations and implementation strategies put forward hence, the constitution of the committee.

The 15-member committee which has Dr. Amina Shamaki as Chairperson is expected to complete the assignment and submit its report within two months.

The committee is to study and analyze the findings, recommendations and implementation strategies of the Presidential Parley Report by the Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos and come up with Policy statement for the consideration of the president.

Speaking further, the SGF said: "In the last one decade or thereabout, there has been strong agitations for government to introduce State police in the country. This similarly dominated discussions at the National Conference convened in 2014 by the last administration. The agitations have not abated since the coming on board of this administration and not even the resources deployed into tackling the various hydra-headed security challenges in the country coupled with the high level of successes recorded by this Government so far, has succeeded in dampening the agitations."

Mustapha urged the committee to come up with new, innovative and pragmatic ways of resolving the internal security challenges and enthrone a robust culture of community policing.

"You are aware that some of the agitators do not predicate their arguments on empirical study. Some are more reactionary than factual. You are equally, aware that this administration does not play to the gallery and thus, does not act based on mere calls with all shades of opinion. This administration therefore, prefers to address issues from the fundamental stand point. The recommendations of the report you are going to study, is a result of painstaking research, study and comparative analysis. The report was based on broader consensus and that is why Government deems it necessary to prioritize the study of its recommendations for implementation.

"In spite of the significant improvement in the management of the security Architecture and in the resultant successes in tackling security challenges, I am sure you will agree that much more is still required of us as serious internal security challenges remain", he added.

Responding, Dr. Shamaki assured SGF that the committee will approach the assignment with all the seriousness it required and work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in the members.