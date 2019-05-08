7 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Wali of North Darfur State Affirms Stability of Security Situations

El-Fasher — Caretaker Wali of North Darfur State , Maj. Gen. Malik Al-Tayeb Khoujali has underlined that his government is pressing ahead with implementation of the Transitional Military Council(TMC) directives without hesitation especially regarding counting and closure of national congress party's offices in the state capital and localities as well as freeing its accounts and restructure of ministries and corporations.

Maj. Gen. Khoujali said in press statements at the state government's general secretariat in El-Fasher Sunday, that appointment of ministries general directors in civil service are made according to competency and job grade without dictation from any one.

He stressed stability of security situations in the state thanks to endeavors made by security services and native administrations, referring to package of arrangements on not give chance for saboteurs who are not affiliated to revolutionary movement and seek to repeat incidents of Kutum and Taweela in North Darfur State and Nyala in South Darfur State.

The Wali of North Darfur State reviewed the state government efforts to provide services to people in fields of water and electricity supplies as well as basic goods, announcing the state government concern with voluntary return and peaceful co-existence in the state.

Read the original article on SNA.

