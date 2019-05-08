Sudan: Lt. Gen. Kabbashi Meets African Union's Envoy

Khartoum — The spokesman and member of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, received at the Republican Palace Tuesday the envoy of the African Union, Prof. Mohamed Al-Hassan Lubad.

The African Union's envoy has briefed Lt. Gen. Kabbashi on progress of his mission and the talks that he held with the internal political forces and representatives of the diplomatic forces in Khartoum.

He said that the African Union's mission would continue to help the different Sudanese parties achieve understandings and agreements.

He said the understandings are at the hand of the Sudanese parties, adding that the African Union's mission is confined to helping them reach agreement.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Kabbashi has appreciated the African Union's effort, affirming Sudan respect to the initiative and decisions of the African Union to help achieving inclusive agreement between the different Sudanese components.