Sudan: Animal Resources' Exports Exceed 2 Million Heads This Year First Quarter

Khartoum — The exports of the animal resources, in the first quarter of the year 2019 amounted to more than 2 million heads and 5,000 tons of meat. This was announced by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Pastures, Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud Sheikh Al-Din, stressing the smooth flow of the exports during this period. Dr. Sheikh Al-Din said "We are at the beginning of the hajj season and we expect that animal resources' exports at the end of the season to reach more than 6 million head of cattle and 30,000 tons of slaughtered animals.