Khartoum — The Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), on its website, set Tuesday the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Sudanese currency at 45 pounds, provided that the exchange rate of sale increased by 0.5% On the purchase price.
Sudan: CBOs - One U.S. Dollar to Be Purchased At 45 Pounds
Sudan
