7 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: CBOs - One U.S. Dollar to Be Purchased At 45 Pounds

Khartoum — The Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), on its website, set Tuesday the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Sudanese currency at 45 pounds, provided that the exchange rate of sale increased by 0.5% On the purchase price.

