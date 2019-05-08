7 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC Political Committee to Meet With Political Forces Wednesday

Khartoum — The Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) has called on representatives the of parties, the different entities, coalitions, movements, organizations and individuals who presented their political visions about the interim period arrangements to the committee for an important meeting in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum on Wednesday.

