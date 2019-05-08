Khartoum — The Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) has called on representatives the of parties, the different entities, coalitions, movements, organizations and individuals who presented their political visions about the interim period arrangements to the committee for an important meeting in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum on Wednesday.
Sudan: TMC Political Committee to Meet With Political Forces Wednesday
Sudan
