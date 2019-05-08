Sudan: Four Political Detainees Released ,Nuba Mountains' Forces Say

Khartoum — Sabir Al Jak, a participant in marches launched by Nuba Mountain forces to the sit In Area before the Armed Forces Command, has affirmed that four politicians from Nuba mountains were released from prisons out of around 12 to 15 detainees.

Al Jak demanded the inclusion of indigenous people's rights charter in the upcoming constitution.

He told SUNA at the sit in area that the World's Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples guarantees the rights of all indigenous people.

He pointed out that the Red Indians in America enjoy their rights as indigenous people, according to the respective law.

He furthermore affirmed the importance and concern with all international charters that Sudan is not a signatory of them..

Al Jak explained that Nuba Mountains has more than three processions participating at the sit in area.

He said that they considered peace as revolutionary public demand for all the Nuba mountains peoples.

AL Jak has praised the three-months ceasefire which was declared by the SPLM/N.

Moreover, he assured the good will for engaging in serious talks to maintain comprehensive peace.