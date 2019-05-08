7 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Lutheran Church Hails Sunday Holiday

Khartoum — Chair of National Lutheran Church, Bishop, Dr Yunthan Hammad Kuku described as courageous the decision of Transitional Military Council (TMC) on setting Sunday as holiday for Christian schools instead of Saturday.

Yunthan indicated in a press statement Sunday that they exerted huge efforts during the past periods to implement the decision , adding that the decision was real support to religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence , an honor over course of time in Sudan.

He underscored the Church's unlimited support to TMC efforts to achieve comprehensive peace which is a strategic goal in the country.

It is worth noting that TMC issued recently a decision determining Sunday as weekly holiday for Christian schools in the country instead of Saturday.

