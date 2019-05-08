South Africa: Government Urges South Africans to Vote

Photo: HelenOnline/Wikimedia Commons

Voting day in the 2014 general election, Paradyskloof, Stellenbosch, South Africa.

press release

Government calls on all South Africans, especially young and first-time voters, to exercise their democratic right to vote. Today, 8 May 2019 is a public holiday and government appeals to employers to allow employees time off so that they can vote.

The 26,7 million people who have registered to vote on the 08 May national and provincial elections will be able to cast their votes at one of the 22 924 voting stations country wide.

With Election Day being a public holiday, this is an opportunity for voters to visit their voting stations throughout the day without creating bottlenecks in the evening. Government urges all South Africans not to leave voting to the last minute.

You are eligible to vote if you are:

A South African citizen and are registered to vote;

At least 18 years old; and

In possession of a green bar-coded ID book, smart ID card or temporary identity certificate.

Voters can verify their registration status and obtain information on their voting district by visitingwww.elections.org.za, call the IEC helpline on 0800 11 8000, download the IEC South Africa app, or SMS your ID number to 32810 (R1/SMS) to get your registration status.

Several security measures have been put in place to ensure safe and peaceful elections. Government will not allow individuals or groups to disrupt the country's sixth democratic elections and calls on all to respect the right to vote and warn those who aim to disrupt the elections or intimidate voters that they will face the full might of the law.

All Home Affairs offices will be open today from 7am to 9pm to assist citizens with the necessary documents for voting. Voters can call Home Affairs on 0800 6011 90 toll free for more information.

